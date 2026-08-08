Colts' Cam Taylor-Britt: Issued one-game suspension

The NFL suspended Taylor-Britt on Friday for one game due to violating the league's personal conduct policy, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The decision likely stemmed from when Taylor-Britt spent five days in jail in January for reckless driving and driving without a license. Unless he appeals, Taylor-Britt will not be available for the Colts' regular-season opener against the Ravens, though he would be able to return for Week 2 against the Cheifs on Sunday, Sept. 20. The 2022 second-rounder projects to operate in a rotational role in the secondary behind starting outside cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf/illness) and Charvarius Ward.