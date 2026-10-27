The Colts placed Taylor-Britt on injured reserve Tuesday due to a groin injury, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Taylor-Britt suffered the injury on the first play of the fourth quarter of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Vikings. It's another blow to the Colts' secondary, given that the team was without Sauce Gardner (calf) during Sunday's game, and fellow defensive back Justin Walley sustained a knee injury during the contest. Taylor-Britt will be required to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29. Kenneth Harris and Kapena Gushiken are both in line for more defensive snaps in the absence of Taylor-Britt.