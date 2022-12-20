The Colts signed McGrone off the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McGrone had been on New England's practice squad throughout the duration of the season without any game action to show for it, but he'll now have an opportunity to make his NFL debut playing for Indianapolis following Tuesday's transaction. With the Colts' upcoming contest landing on a Monday, the 236-pound linebacker will have an extra day to adapt to the new playbook and possibly receive limited rotational snaps.