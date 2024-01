McGrone (illness) was estimated as a full participant on Tuesday's practice report.

The 23-year-old linebacker out of Michigan was held out of the Colts' Week 17 win over the Raiders due to an illness, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past that issue. McGrone has recorded three total tackles in 11 appearances this season, playing almost strictly on special teams (seven of 142 total snaps on defense).