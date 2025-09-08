McGrone had one total tackle in Sunday's win over Miami.

McGrone played on 21 of the defense's 47 snaps. Despite being listed as the starter at weak-side linebacker on the preseason unofficial depth chart, he doesn't have a starting role on defense. The Colts start just two linebackers on defense in their base formation, leaving McGrone on the sidelines in most formations. However, he played one less snap than Joe Bachie, who started opposite Zaire Franklin (38 snaps).