Colts' Cameron Mitchell: Exits with calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a calf injury, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return for the second half of Sunday's contest. Johnathan Edwards is in line for more snaps at outside corner for as long as Mitchell is sidelined.
