Bynum recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 41-20 win at Tennessee.

Bynum picked off passes in both of the Colts' first two games of the season, but he didn't make a huge mark on the stat sheet in Week 3. He did play 60 of Indianapolis' 65 defensive snaps, however. He figures to continue to play a near-every down role when the Colts travel to take on the Rams in Week 4.