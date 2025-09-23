Colts' Camryn Bynum: Can't extend interception streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bynum recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 41-20 win at Tennessee.
Bynum picked off passes in both of the Colts' first two games of the season, but he didn't make a huge mark on the stat sheet in Week 3. He did play 60 of Indianapolis' 65 defensive snaps, however. He figures to continue to play a near-every down role when the Colts travel to take on the Rams in Week 4.
