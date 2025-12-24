Bynum recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception during Indianapolis' loss to the 49ers on Monday.

Bynum had a strong performance despite the loss, leading the team in tackles while recording the team's only interception of Brock Purdy. The 27-year-old has now compiled 72 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a career-high four interceptions across 15 games played.