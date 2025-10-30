Bynum recorded five tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Many of the Colts' starters saw decreased snap rates due to the blowout nature of the game, and Bynum was no exception. He managed to tie for second on the team in tackles and reached five stops for only the third time this season. Bynum could be in for another strong performance in Week 9, in what could be a high-scoring matchup against the Steelers.