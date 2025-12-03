Bynum posted six tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Bynum picked off an overthrown pass from C.J. Stroud that was intended for Xavier Hutchinson early in the second quarter, which led to a 19-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Alec Pierce three plays later. It was Bynum's third interception of the season and matches his career high that he set in 2024 as a member of the Vikings. The fifth-year safety has accumulated 54 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through 12 regular-season games.