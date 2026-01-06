Bynum recorded 81 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass breakups, including four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Bynum signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Colts last offseason and lived up to his contract in his first season with the team. He started all 17 contests, logging 95 percent of the defensive snaps, and picked off a career-high four passes. Bynum has started all 68 regular-season games across the past four seasons and will once again man a safety spot for Indianapolis next season.