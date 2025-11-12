Colts' Camryn Bynum: Records sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bynum tallied five tackles (four solo) during the Colts' win versus the Falcons on Sunday.
Bynum played every defensive snap during the win in addition to logging his first sack of the campaign. The 27-year-old has now recorded 45 tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two interceptions across 10 games played.
