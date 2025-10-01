default-cbs-image
Bynum recorded seven tackles (four solo) in the Colts' loss to the Rams on Sunday.

For the first time this season, Bynum logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps, and it translated to a season-high in tackles. The 27-year-old safety has picked up 18 tackles (11 solo) and three pass breakups, including two interceptions, through four games to begin his Colts career.

