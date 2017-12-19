Colts' Caraun Reid: Joins Colts
Reid signed a contract with the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Reid was waived by Washington at the start of December but may have an opportunity to finish the season with the Colts. The 26-year-old should serve as a depth option in Indianapolis' defensive line rotation.
