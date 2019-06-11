Reid signed a contract with the Colts on Monday.

Reid returns to Indianapolis as the Colts placed fellow defensive lineman Jegs Jegede on injured reserve. Reid has spent time with the Colts during the 2017 season but has been a bit of a journeyman, as he has also logged stints with the Lions, Cowboys, Redskins and Chargers in 44 career games. Reid participated in 2018 training camp with Indianapolis before being waived during final cuts.

