Colts' Carroll Phillips: Placed on PUP
Phillips (groin) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Phillips was placed on injured reserve last November and appears to still be recovering from the groin injury. Look for more updates on his status to come as the preseason nears.
