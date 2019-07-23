Colts' Carroll Phillips: Removed from PUP list
Phillips (groin) was removed from the physically unable to perform list, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
He spent just one day on the PUP list. It looks like he'll be ready to go for training camp and will compete for rotational snaps at defensive end.
