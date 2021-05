Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.