The Eagles have agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The conditional pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays three-quarters of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021. Multiple reports suggested Indianapolis was the 28-year-old QB's preferred destination, offering the opportunity to reunite with head coach Frank Reich, formerly the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. The Colts also have a solid defense and a top-five offensive line, though their receiving corps could use some help, especially if T.Y. Hilton (free agent) isn't re-signed. Regardless, this was the best outcome Wentz could've hoped for, landing with a stable organization that appears ready to hand him a starting job. The Colts went 11-5 in 2020 with the recently retired Philip Rivers, who completed 369 of 543 passes (68.0 percent) for 4,169 yards (7.7 YPA), 24 TDs and 11 INTs.