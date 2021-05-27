Wentz has been making a strong impression with his arm strength and mobility during during voluntary offseason workouts being held at team headquarters this week, but the Colts still plan a scheme with open, easy, quick throws that key off the running game, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Wentz missed the first two days of the voluntary workouts due to a non-COVID illness last week, but then returned to full strength this week. Despite his struggles last season (just 16 TDs vs. 15 interceptions), Wentz provides a big upgrade in mobility and arm strength over Philip Rivers, last year's starter. However, it's notable that initial talk from head coach Frank Reich has been about continuing an offense that spreads the ball around rather than expanding the team's downfield passing attack.