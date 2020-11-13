Marsh was elevated to the Colts' 53-man roster from the team's practice squad.
Heading into a Thursday night matchup against the Titans, Indianapolis has elected to bolster its linebacking corps with the addition of Marsh. The 28-year-old has made four appearances this season, all for division rival Jacksonville, but he now prepares for his Colts debut after joining the team's practice squad Oct. 24. Marsh has suited up for 88 career games in the NFL, compiling a total of 168 tackles and 14 sacks.