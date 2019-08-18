Kelly was 12-of-17 for 115 yards passing with a touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

Kelly entered the game after Phillip Walker and may have faced an easier defense, but he outplayed Walker for a second consecutive game in the battle for the third-string QB role. Kelly will miss the first two regular season games due to a suspension, so Walker may get the nod initially to stay on the active roster. The Colts may keep a third quarterback on the active roster, which they don't typically do, with Andrew Luck questionable for the start of the regular season due to ankle and calf injuries.