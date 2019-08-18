Kelly was 12-of-17 for 115 yards passing with a touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

Kelly entered the game after Phillip Walker and may have faced an easier defense, but he outplayed Walker for a second consecutive game in the battle for the third-string QB role. Kelly will miss the first two regular season games due to a suspension, so Walker may get the nod initially to stay on the active roster. The Colts may keep a third quarterback on the active roster, which they don't typically do, with Andrew Luck questionable for the start of the regular season due to ankle and calf injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories