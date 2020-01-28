Colts' Chad Kelly: Doesn't play in 2019
Kelly didn't play a game in 2019.
Kelly served a two-game suspension to start the season and was promptly waived, landing on the Colts' practice squad. He was brought up to the 53-man roster in November since Jacoby Brissett was injured, but Brian Hoyer started while Kelly remained on the bench. Kelly and Hoyer are both under contract in 2020, but either one can be cut with no dead cap.
