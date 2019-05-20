Kelly signed a contract with the Colts on Monday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

A 2017 seventh-round pick of the Broncos, Kelly looked like an intriguing developmental option after claiming Denver's backup job heading into last season on the heels of a strong training camp and preseason. The 25-year-old suddenly found himself out of work by late October, when the Broncos waived him shortly after he was arrested on a trespassing charge. Kelly, who had a history of off-field transgressions during his time in college, went unsigned the rest of last season, but he'll now get a second chance in Indianapolis after apparently impressing the coaching staff during his tryout earlier this month. Assuming he can meet the Colts' expectations both on and off the field, Kelly could have a legitimate chance to unseat Jacoby Brissett as the understudy to Andrew Luck.