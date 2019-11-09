Colts' Chad Kelly: Primary backup Sunday
Kelly was promoted to the Colts' 53-man roster Saturday.
With news that Jacoby Brissett would not play Sunday against the Dolphins, Kelly immediately steps into a prominent situation on the 53-man roster, backing up what amounts to the Colts' third-string quarterback, Brian Hoyer. The 25-year-old has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season game despite being in the league for three seasons.
