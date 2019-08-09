Colts' Chad Kelly: Sharp in preseason opener
Kelly was 13-of-19 for 121 yards passing and also had four carries for 53 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown, in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.
Kelly was Denver's backup quarterback last season before his release for off-field issues. He'll be suspended the first two games of the regular season relating to a trespassing charge. He's in a battle with Phillip Walker for the No. 3 quarterback role. He outplayed Walker in Thursday's game although appeared after Walker in the second half. The Colts usually don't keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but may this year with Andrew Luck's lingering calf injury.
