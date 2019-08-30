Kelly (suspension) completed 13 of 16 passes for 138 yards and an interception in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals. He added 20 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.

Kelly got the start in this one and was mostly accurate with his arm while also doing damage with his legs by scoring a seven-yard, first-quarter touchdown. Once he returns from his two-game suspension, Kelly could well usurp Phillip Walker as Jacoby Brissett's backup under center.