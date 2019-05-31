Colts' Chad Kelly: Suspended for two games
Kelly was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This stems back from Kelly's arrest in 2018 while he was with the Broncos, which ultimately led to him getting waived. The quarterback still will have to work to earn a spot on the Colts' final roster this offseason, but the team likely signed him knowing that some sort of disciplinary action was coming.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...
-
Adams, Rodgers should be awesome in 2019
Adams also said he's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jamey Eisenberg spoke with the confident...
-
Under the radar receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Average Draft Position to find 20 receivers going later in drafts...
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...