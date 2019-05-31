Kelly was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This stems back from Kelly's arrest in 2018 while he was with the Broncos, which ultimately led to him getting waived. The quarterback still will have to work to earn a spot on the Colts' final roster this offseason, but the team likely signed him knowing that some sort of disciplinary action was coming.