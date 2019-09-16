Kelly's suspension has been lifted Monday, per the league's official transactions log.

Kelly's two-game suspension has run its course, making him eligible to take the field at any point. The 2017 seventh-round pick logged an impressive preseason, and he'll now compete with Brian Hoyer for the backup gig behind Jacoby Brissett.

