Colts' Chad Williams: Promoted from practice squad
The Colts have promoted Williams to their active roster, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Williams, who had been on the Colts' practice squad, will provide the team with added wideout depth, with Chester Rogers having landed on IR with a knee injury and both T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) banged up heading into Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Fantasy football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
12/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the top Waiver Wire picks for Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 14 QB Preview: Stream Minshew
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...