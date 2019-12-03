Play

The Colts have promoted Williams to their active roster, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Williams, who had been on the Colts' practice squad, will provide the team with added wideout depth, with Chester Rogers having landed on IR with a knee injury and both T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) banged up heading into Week 14.

