site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-chad-williams-reverts-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Chad Williams: Reverts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday and reverted to the Colts' injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams is set to spent the entire 2020 campaign on IR unless he reaches an injury settlement. He appeared in one game with the Colts last season, during which he failed to secure his only target.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read