Colts' Charvarius Ward: Back at practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward (leg) participated during Tuesday's training camp practice, Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated reports.
It's a positive development for Ward after he sat out some activities earlier in the week with tightness in his leg. It's still not clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore, but the veteran might sit out that contest even if he is fully healthy. He projects to start on the boundary for Indianapolis in 2025.
