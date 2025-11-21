Ward (concussion) has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and is eligible to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports, though he remains on injured reserve Friday.

The Colts will need to make a roster move activating Ward from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Chiefs in order for him to play, but all signs point to the veteran cornerback returning for his first game action since Week 5. Ward practiced without limitations all week after having his window to resume practicing opened Wednesday. Once cleared to play, Ward will likely occupy the starting cornerback spot opposite Sauce Gardner.