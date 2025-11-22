The Colts activated Ward (concussion) off injured reserve Saturday, and he no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Ward missed Indianapolis' past five games while in concussion protocol. The veteran cornerback was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and logged a trio of practices without limitations this week to set up a return to action against Kansas City. Ward will presumably reclaim a starting role at cornerback Sunday, and he'll be lining up alongside new teammate Sauce Gardner, who Indianapolis acquired in a trade while Ward was sidelined.