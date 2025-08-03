Ward was held out of Sunday's training camp practice due to tightness in his leg, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ward's absence from Sunday's session is likely precautionary, but he is in jeopardy of missing practices over the coming days. With Ward, Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and JuJu Brents (hamstring) all working through injuries, Samuel Womack and Justin Walley are the top candidates to work with the first-team defense at outside corner in practice and potentially in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens. Ward signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Colts in March after spending the last three seasons with the 49ers.