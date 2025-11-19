Ward (concussion) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ward has missed the Colts' last five games due to a concussion sustained in pregame warmups, but it now appears he's nearing a return. The first-year Colt has appeared in four games this season, recording 13 total tackles and three passes defensed. Ward now has 21 days to be added to Indianapolis' active roster before reverting to IR. Once he's fully healthy, he'll likely start opposite new addition Sauce Gardner to form one of the NFL's top outside cornerback tandems.