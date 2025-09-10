Ward (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ward landed in concussion protocol Monday after playing every defensive snap for the Colts in their Week 1 win over Miami. It appears he hasn't yet cleared protocol, which puts his status for Sunday's Week 2 matchup versus Denver in peril. If Ward isn't able to suit up for that game, Mekhi Blackmon or Johnathan Edwards may be asked to slide into a starting role.