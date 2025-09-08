Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Ward is in concussion protocol after displaying symptoms Monday morning, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being in concussion protocol Monday morning, Ward played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in Week 1, recording six total tackles. The veteran corner signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Indianapolis this past offseason after spending the last three years of his career with the 49ers, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. His practice participation throughout the week will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can suit up for a Week 2 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday.