Ward signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Colts on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ward's new deal with Indianapolis makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks, tying for the seventh-highest annual salary at $20 million. The Middle Tennessee product dealt with hamstring, knee and personal issues throughout the 2024 season, forcing him to miss five games. However, he was one of the best corners in the league during San Francisco's 2024 campaign, recording 72 total tackles and a league-leading 23 passes defended, including five interceptions, across 17 regular-season appearances. Ward is expected to serve as the Colts' top outside cornerback in 2025, aiming to strengthen a secondary that allowed 7.2 yards per pass attempt last season -- tied for the third-worst mark in the NFL.