Colts' Charvarius Ward: Over leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward (leg) played in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.
It was Ward's first action of the preseason, but he failed to log any stats across 12 defensive snaps. Ward signed a three-year deal with the Colts back in March and is expected to operate as Indy's top cover corner this season.
