Ward (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Ward suffered a concussion during warmups in Week 6 and had already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. He'll now be sidelined for the next four games, ruling him out until at least a Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs. Ward's absence is a significant blow for the Colts' secondary, as he had played at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in all four of his healthy contests this season.