Ward (concussion) is present for OTAs and has decided to continue his football career after contemplating retirement, ESPN.com's Stephen Holder reports.

Ward's last two seasons were a nightmare even though he largely remained effective when on the field. His daughter passed away in October 2024, during his final season with the 49ers, and Ward then played just seven games in 2025 for the Colts while spending most of the season in concussion protocol. He spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since the end of the 2025 campaign, confirming that he's back with the Colts for another season and has high hopes for a secondary that also features CB Sauce Gardner. The Colts recently released long-time slot corner Kenny Moore, unwilling to commit three starter-level contracts to the same position long-term.