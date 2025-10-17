Colts' Charvarius Ward: Sitting out against Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.
Ward has yet to clear concussion protocol since suffering a concussion in pregame warmups ahead of the Colts' Week 6 win over the Cardinals. He will need to do so to have a chance to play against the Titans in Week 8. Mekhi Blackmon could step into a starting role at outside cornerback, while the Colts' banged-up secondary could get a boost with the expected return of nickel cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles).
More News
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Suffers concussion during warmups•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Cleared for Week 3•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Back to full practice•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Ruled out against Broncos•