Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Ward has yet to clear concussion protocol since suffering a concussion in pregame warmups ahead of the Colts' Week 6 win over the Cardinals. He will need to do so to have a chance to play against the Titans in Week 8. Mekhi Blackmon could step into a starting role at outside cornerback, while the Colts' banged-up secondary could get a boost with the expected return of nickel cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles).

