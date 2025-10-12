Ward has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a concussion.

Ward sustained the concussion during pregame warmups, per James Boyd of The Athletic. It's the second time Ward has been placed in the league's concussion protocol this season, and he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Week 7 against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 19. Mekhi Blackmon will likely draw the start at outside corner opposite Jonathan Edwards in Ward's absence.