Colts coach Shane Steichen said Ward (concussion) will not practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ward missed Indianapolis' win over the Cardinals in Week 6 due to a concussion suffered during pre-game warmups, and he isn't yet ready to resume taking practice reps. He'll need to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol before being eligible to return to game action, making Ward's status uncertain for Sunday's road matchup against the Chargers.