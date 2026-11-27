Ward (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Ward failed to practice in any capacity due to Week 12 prep, and the veteran defensive back will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a knee injury that he sustained in Week 10 against the Dolphins. He'll have additional time to rest thanks to the Week 13 bye, and Ward will aim to return for Week 14 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 13. Johnathan Edwards, Kapena Gushiken and Kenneth Harris are all candidates to start opposite Sauce Gardner at outside cornerback for Sunday's game.