Colts' Charvarius Ward: Won't return in regular season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Ward will miss the remainder of the regular season, but he will be eligible to return for the playoffs, should the Colts make it. He would need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion to resume playing at that point. Ward finishes the 2025 regular season with 25 tackles (17 solo) and seven passes defensed in seven appearances.
More News
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: In concussion protocol again•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Comes off IR, will play Sunday•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Practices in full•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Designated to return•
-
Colts' Charvarius Ward: Working with trainer•