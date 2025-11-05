Colts' Charvarius Ward: Working with trainer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward (concussion) was spotted doing work on the field with a trainer Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Ward has missed each of the Colts' last four games and remains on the injured reserve list due to a concussion, but Wednesday's workout suggests he may be nearing a return. The Middle Tennessee product must stay on IR for at least one more game, making the Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs his earliest possible return. Ward will likely be designated to return from IR in the near future if he continues to progress.
