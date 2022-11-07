McLaughlin went 1-for-2 on field-goal tires and did not attempt an extra-point during Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots.
McLaughlin connected from 40 yards out but later missed a 39-yarder during Sunday's matchup against New England. While the Colts' offensive struggles continue, kicking opportunities will likely remain limited for the 26-year-old.
More News
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Perfect in loss•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Makes 50-yarder in loss•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Makes two field goals in win•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Perfect in primetime win•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Added to 53-man roster•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Back to practice squad•