McLaughlin made all five of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Week 15's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

McLaughlin nailed field goals from 26, 28, 49, 27 and 52 yards, helping him rack up a season-high 18 points. With three games remaining this term, McLaughlin sports 97 points, ranking just outside the top ten league-wide at his position.